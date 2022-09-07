RMR Wealth Builders Takes $300,000 Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,853 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FRC. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 84.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 124.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 442 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $223.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded First Republic Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on First Republic Bank from $194.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.33.

First Republic Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $148.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.91. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $133.37 and a fifty-two week high of $222.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.61.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.11. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 27.65%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Republic Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

About First Republic Bank

(Get Rating)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.