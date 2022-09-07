RMR Wealth Builders Makes New Investment in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,505 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 4,232.1% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 254,595 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $41,652,000 after purchasing an additional 248,718 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 10,558 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,627 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of American Express by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 312,362 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $51,102,000 after acquiring an additional 103,279 shares during the period. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of American Express by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,531 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE:AXP opened at $148.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $151.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.02. American Express has a 1-year low of $134.12 and a 1-year high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on AXP shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.53.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

