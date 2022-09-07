RMR Wealth Builders Invests $638,000 in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at $552,369,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 759.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,031,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678,321 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth about $134,563,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 158.1% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,232,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,535 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,601,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,764,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,916 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.71.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of JCI opened at $54.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.85. The firm has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a PE ratio of 36.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $45.52 and a 1-year high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

