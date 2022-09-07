RMR Wealth Builders Grows Stock Position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,907 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 33.4% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 15,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 31,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of QQQJ opened at $24.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.21. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $22.14 and a 52-week high of $36.24.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.037 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

