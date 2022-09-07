RMR Wealth Builders Buys Shares of 1,346 McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,346 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,389 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD opened at $254.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $187.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $256.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.40. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCD. Guggenheim raised their target price on McDonald’s to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $306.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 target price on McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $2,046,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,109.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

