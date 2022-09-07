RMR Wealth Builders Buys New Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Analog Devices by 333.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2,222.2% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 516.7% during the 4th quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADI. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.61.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $148.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $76.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $161.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.49. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $138.50 and a one year high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 83.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,357 shares in the company, valued at $13,657,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,357 shares in the company, valued at $13,657,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,700 shares of company stock worth $8,827,200 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

