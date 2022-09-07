RMR Wealth Builders Acquires New Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,254,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,661 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,347,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,964,000 after purchasing an additional 342,854 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,961,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,002,000 after purchasing an additional 297,846 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Fastenal by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,546,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,478,000 after buying an additional 337,859 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Fastenal by 334.5% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,465,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,148,000 after buying an additional 4,977,181 shares in the last quarter. 78.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $50.30 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.24. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The company has a market cap of $28.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 12th that allows the company to buyback 8,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $1,293,302.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $419,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Fastenal news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $1,293,302.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski bought 1,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.63 per share, with a total value of $49,334.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,626.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 2,736 shares of company stock worth $131,599 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FAST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

About Fastenal

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.