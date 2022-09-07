Rivetz (RVT) Price Hits $0.0006 on Exchanges

Rivetz (RVT) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 6th. During the last week, Rivetz has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. Rivetz has a total market cap of $14,675.41 and $30.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rivetz coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005310 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,835.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005428 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004346 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005305 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002715 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00135946 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00035426 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023362 BTC.

Rivetz Coin Profile

RVT is a coin. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 coins. Rivetz’s official website is rivetz.com. The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz. Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rivetz Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rivetz works through the Trusted Execution Environment: a private hardware “vault” on your phone that is completely independent from the operating system. Inside of this vault, everything is isolated – so no apps or software or operating system can see what’s inside. This is where Rivetz works to securely manage your secrets, your passwords, keys, and other private information. RvT Tokens power Rivetz: RvT is an Ethereum-based token that works with the blockchain to cryptographically prove that the vault in your phone is secure, all the way from the manufacturer to your pocket. The RvT blockchain can perform a health check, verifying that your vault’s integrity is intact, and that transactions you send are exactly the ones you intended. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rivetz directly using US dollars.

