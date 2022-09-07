Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $53.37

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $53.37 and last traded at $53.32, with a volume of 47065 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RIO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,000 ($72.50) to GBX 5,800 ($70.08) in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Macquarie cut Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,300 ($51.96) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,345.71.

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.21.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $2.67 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 11.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 171.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

