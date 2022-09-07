Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Shares Bought by Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $2,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,363,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,518,893,000 after buying an additional 552,381 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,557,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $712,930,000 after acquiring an additional 166,571 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,251,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $589,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,035 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,910,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $479,377,000 after purchasing an additional 959,157 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,759,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $467,121,000 after purchasing an additional 331,383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $988,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,059,872.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 48,252 shares of company stock valued at $3,009,629 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $87.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $89.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com cut Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.80.

REXR stock opened at $61.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.84 and a 1-year high of $84.68. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.25, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.77.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $149.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.63%.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

