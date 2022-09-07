Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Shares Bought by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,626,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.53% of Restaurant Brands International worth $95,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,878,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,476,766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,273,888,000 after buying an additional 1,326,036 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 15,784,671 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $954,347,000 after buying an additional 1,120,706 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,591,582 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $96,629,000 after purchasing an additional 807,402 shares during the period. Finally, MIC Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth $40,838,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of QSR stock traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $58.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.68 and a fifty-two week high of $65.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.93.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 34.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 82.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QSR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen raised their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.78.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

