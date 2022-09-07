Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (ASX:RWC) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.07

Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (ASX:RWC – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, September 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.071 per share on Thursday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This is a boost from Reliance Worldwide’s previous final dividend of $0.07.

Reliance Worldwide Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sharon McCrohan bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$3.81 ($2.66) per share, with a total value of A$114,270.00 ($79,909.09).

Reliance Worldwide Company Profile

Reliance Worldwide Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and supply of water flow, control, and monitoring products and solutions for plumbing and heating industries. It offers push-to-connect plumbing fittings for the installation and repair of water reticulation systems; crimp fittings, expansion fittings, and accessories; coiled and straight length tubing; polybutylene pipe for domestic water and central heating systems; LLDPE tubing for fluid control applications; and rigid nylon and aluminum piping for air and pneumatic systems.

