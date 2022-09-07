Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Sunday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $131.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a sell rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $129.27.

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of RGA opened at $124.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Reinsurance Group of America has a 1-year low of $94.32 and a 1-year high of $132.12.

Reinsurance Group of America Increases Dividend

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $3.08. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 3.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 80.60%.

Insider Transactions at Reinsurance Group of America

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $357,908.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,842,189.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reinsurance Group of America

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,625,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $396,816,000 after buying an additional 19,871 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,411,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $263,917,000 after purchasing an additional 108,922 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,113,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $231,337,000 after purchasing an additional 30,545 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,904,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $208,511,000 after purchasing an additional 52,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,553,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $182,230,000 after purchasing an additional 43,990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

