Rally (RLY) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.05 Million

Rally (RLY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Rally has a market cap of $97.74 million and approximately $2.05 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rally coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0297 or 0.00000159 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Rally has traded down 3.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rally alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005357 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002472 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.40 or 0.00885991 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00016326 BTC.

Rally Profile

Rally’s genesis date was October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,286,588,131 coins. The official website for Rally is www.rallyapp.com. Rally’s official message board is medium.com/@rallyapp. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rally

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rally should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rally using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rally and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.