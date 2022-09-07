Radius Gold (CVE:RDU) Trading Down 8.9%

Radius Gold Inc. (CVE:RDU – Get Rating)’s share price was down 8.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 18,904 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 49,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Radius Gold Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a current ratio of 11.40 and a quick ratio of 11.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.21 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.78.

Radius Gold Company Profile

Radius Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, and lead deposits. The company holds interests in the Holly and Banderas project located in Guatemala; the Maricela project covering an area of 155 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico; the Rambler project covering an area of 10,379-hectares located in Chihuahua, Mexico; and the Amalia project covering an area of 10,250 hectares, as well as the Plata Verde project covering an area of 300 hectares located in Chihuahua, Mexico.

Further Reading

