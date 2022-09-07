Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) Announces $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 8th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.0125 per share on Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th.

Quarterhill Trading Down 2.7 %

QTRH stock opened at C$1.80 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.14. The stock has a market cap of C$206.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00. Quarterhill has a one year low of C$1.72 and a one year high of C$2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.27, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QTRH has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC lowered their price objective on Quarterhill from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Cormark lowered their price target on Quarterhill from C$3.00 to C$2.40 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Quarterhill from C$3.25 to C$2.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Quarterhill

In other news, Senior Officer Rish Malhotra acquired 20,000 shares of Quarterhill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,607 shares in the company, valued at C$83,935.79.

(Get Rating)

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to wireless communications, memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, wired connectivity, automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, non-volatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, and semiconductor analog circuitry technologies.

