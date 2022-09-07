Quark (QRK) Price Down 23.3% Over Last Week

Quark (QRK) traded up 42.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Quark has a market capitalization of $759,106.54 and approximately $51.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Quark has traded 23.3% lower against the US dollar. One Quark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- DigiByte (DGB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000052 BTC.
- Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000074 BTC.
- Primecoin (XPM) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000203 BTC.
- Myriad (XMY) traded up 57.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- X-HASH (XSH) traded down 93.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000302 BTC.
- Monopoly Millionaire Control (MMC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000480 BTC.
About Quark
Quark (CRYPTO:QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 281,385,702 coins. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info.
Buying and Selling Quark
