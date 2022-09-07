Quantfury Token Price Hits $8.76 on Top Exchanges (QTF)

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One Quantfury Token coin can now be purchased for about $8.76 or 0.00046931 BTC on popular exchanges. Quantfury Token has a market cap of $87.55 million and approximately $85,941.00 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Quantfury Token has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quantfury Token Coin Profile

Quantfury Token was first traded on June 16th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury.

Quantfury Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury is a brokerage designed to guarantee its users execution of trades and/or investments for their requested size at back to back prices of global and crypto exchanges free of maker or taker fees, leverage fees, and any other fees, ever. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantfury Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantfury Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantfury Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

