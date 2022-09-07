Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Southwestern Energy Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial increased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Southwestern Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 31st. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.26. The consensus estimate for Southwestern Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.42 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.16 EPS.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.36.

Southwestern Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock opened at $7.23 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.20. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $3.81 and a 12 month high of $9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a positive return on equity of 165.90%. The business’s revenue was up 294.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southwestern Energy

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 28.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 88,636 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 34,384 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 21,657 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the period. 82.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, June 21st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to repurchase up to 13.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.