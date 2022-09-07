Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Lifted by Analyst

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report issued on Wednesday, August 31st. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $2.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.79. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Occidental Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $11.00 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.22 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.26 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.35 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.37.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of OXY stock opened at $66.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Occidental Petroleum has a 12 month low of $24.39 and a 12 month high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.14. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 60.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,902,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,781,956,000 after buying an additional 2,385,883 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 16.1% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,669,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,512,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690,561 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,669,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $662,225,000 after purchasing an additional 514,934 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 40.0% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 5,384,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $308,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 152.8% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 5,080,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $147,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071,233 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $252,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,281,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,804,609,844.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 5,673,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.27 per share, for a total transaction of $313,557,542.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,835,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,226,142,948.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $252,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 190,281,578 shares in the company, valued at $4,804,609,844.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 32,717,757 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,198,604 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.13%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

