Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Lifted by Analyst

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial raised their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of EOG Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 31st. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the energy exploration company will post earnings of $4.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.63. The consensus estimate for EOG Resources’ current full-year earnings is $15.78 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q4 2022 earnings at $5.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $15.84 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $16.88 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.49 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on EOG. Bank of America upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $146.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.68.

EOG Resources Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:EOG opened at $120.31 on Monday. EOG Resources has a one year low of $66.07 and a one year high of $147.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $70.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.75.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($1.51). EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of EOG Resources

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.0% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 224,203 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $24,760,000 after buying an additional 8,726 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.1% during the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 155,393 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $17,263,000 after buying an additional 6,078 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 31.0% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 5,707,245 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $547,518,000 after buying an additional 1,352,130 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 63.7% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 24,290 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after buying an additional 9,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth $488,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

