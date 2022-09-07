Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 31st. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the retailer will post earnings of ($1.72) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.66). KeyCorp currently has a “Underweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bed Bath & Beyond’s current full-year earnings is ($6.79) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($6.90) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($5.00) EPS.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The retailer reported ($2.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($1.50). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 90.91%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BBBY. Raymond James cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Odeon Capital Group cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Friday, September 2nd. B. Riley cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Wedbush cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $7.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. Bed Bath & Beyond has a twelve month low of $4.38 and a twelve month high of $30.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.47. The firm has a market cap of $562.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.55.

In related news, CEO Sue Gove bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.61 per share, for a total transaction of $230,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,756.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, Director Jeff Kirwan acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 43,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,929.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sue Gove acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.61 per share, for a total transaction of $230,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,756.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 62,000 shares of company stock worth $288,720 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 69.7% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,332 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 9,172 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,437,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 11,943 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

