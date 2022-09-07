PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Shares Sold by Kings Point Capital Management

Kings Point Capital Management trimmed its position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in PVH were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PVH. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PVH by 5.0% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in PVH by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,483 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its stake in PVH by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 3,676 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in PVH by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 23,108 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in PVH by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $53.46 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.95. PVH Corp. has a 12 month low of $53.18 and a 12 month high of $125.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.12, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 2.03.

PVH Dividend Announcement

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. PVH had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 12.72%. PVH’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PVH shares. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of PVH from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PVH from $87.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of PVH from $99.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.53.

PVH Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.