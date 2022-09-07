PUTinCoin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $535.00 (PUT)

PUTinCoin (PUT) traded down 28.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. During the last seven days, PUTinCoin has traded 31.4% lower against the dollar. One PUTinCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PUTinCoin has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and $535.00 worth of PUTinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $18,870.42 or 1.00016544 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00062344 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001352 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00024084 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000055 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005291 BTC.

PUTinCoin (PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2017. PUTinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PUTinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PUTinCoin is putincoin.org/forum. PUTinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org. The Reddit community for PUTinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUTinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PUTinCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PUTinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

