Prudential PLC Purchases 19,430 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 302,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 19,430 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned about 0.12% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $6,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BKLN. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BKLN traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.89. 24,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,326,174. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $20.13 and a twelve month high of $22.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.23.

