Prudential PLC Purchases 13,509 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 85.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,405 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 13,509 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of American Express by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,277,797 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,607,848,000 after buying an additional 320,288 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of American Express by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,392,391 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,504,375,000 after buying an additional 906,904 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,833,314 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,603,735,000 after buying an additional 55,027 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $993,440,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of American Express by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,076,549 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $666,921,000 after buying an additional 193,268 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,133,881. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $134.12 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.02.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $213.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.53.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

