Prudential PLC Has $6.14 Million Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 94.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,166 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $6,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 367,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,105,000 after acquiring an additional 227,519 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $1,500,000. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 252.4% in the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 15,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 10,804 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 16,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the period. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

NYSE:MS traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.51. 74,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,621,523. The company has a market cap of $146.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.78. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $109.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.32). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on MS. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.75.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan acquired 8,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $72,309.18. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,309.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

