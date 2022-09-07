Prudential PLC Has $5.86 Million Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 173.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,834 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $5,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 720.0% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

NYSE MMC traded up $0.92 on Wednesday, reaching $162.49. 2,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,277,445. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.80 and a 12 month high of $183.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.98. The stock has a market cap of $81.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 27th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MMC. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.60.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

