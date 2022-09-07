Prudential PLC Buys 8,964 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 52.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,023 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,964 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $5,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRSN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,764 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,885 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $374,000. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VRSN stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $183.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,243. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $155.25 and a one year high of $257.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.88.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 47.84% and a net margin of 59.09%. The company had revenue of $351.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 12,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total transaction of $2,541,908.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 687,051 shares in the company, valued at $137,437,682.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other VeriSign news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.80, for a total transaction of $127,958.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,931,265.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 12,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total value of $2,541,908.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 687,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,437,682.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,685 shares of company stock worth $3,340,848. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

