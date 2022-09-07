Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.39-$2.59 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PRIM shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Primoris Services to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Primoris Services from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Primoris Services Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of PRIM stock opened at $19.18 on Wednesday. Primoris Services has a 12-month low of $19.13 and a 12-month high of $29.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.92 and a 200-day moving average of $23.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.10.

Primoris Services Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is 10.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Primoris Services by 1,554.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,397,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,171 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,217,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,317 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Primoris Services by 26.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,873,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,809 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Primoris Services by 9.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,609,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,165,000 after acquiring an additional 218,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Primoris Services by 14.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,208,371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,853,000 after purchasing an additional 152,377 shares during the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Primoris Services

(Get Rating)

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.