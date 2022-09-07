PoolTogether (POOL) Trading Up 24.9% Over Last 7 Days

PoolTogether (POOL) traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. During the last seven days, PoolTogether has traded 24.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. PoolTogether has a total market capitalization of $2.92 million and $19,573.00 worth of PoolTogether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PoolTogether coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.48 or 0.00007915 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005344 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002473 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001701 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.32 or 0.00883445 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00016385 BTC.
PoolTogether Profile
PoolTogether’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,972,080 coins. PoolTogether’s official Twitter account is @PoolTogether_. The Reddit community for PoolTogether is https://reddit.com/r/PoolTogether.
PoolTogether Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for PoolTogether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PoolTogether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.