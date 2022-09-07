Polkacity (POLC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $700,412.00

Polkacity (POLC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. Polkacity has a market capitalization of $354,121.20 and approximately $700,412.00 worth of Polkacity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polkacity coin can now be bought for $0.0407 or 0.00000217 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Polkacity has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polkacity Coin Profile

Polkacity (CRYPTO:POLC) is a coin. It launched on February 17th, 2021. Polkacity’s official Twitter account is @PolkaCity. The Reddit community for Polkacity is https://reddit.com/r/polkacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Polkacity

According to CryptoCompare, “Polka City is a fully autonomous contract-based NFT platform that allows users to invest in virtual assets in the form of a virtual city. Each asset will have its own earnings and in-game bonuses making Polka City assets reassemble those of a real city. The more people are in a city, the more profits a hotel can make. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkacity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkacity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polkacity using one of the exchanges listed above.

