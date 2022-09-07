PlatON (LAT) Market Capitalization Tops $23.74 Million

PlatON (LAT) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. Over the last week, PlatON has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PlatON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0082 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PlatON has a total market capitalization of $23.74 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of PlatON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PlatON Profile

PlatON is a coin. PlatON’s total supply is 10,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,887,749,707 coins. PlatON’s official Twitter account is @latiumcoin.

PlatON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Latium is a decentralized microtasking platform for projects and community initiatives, improving efficiency and transparency for freelance workers and project participants. The ecosystem is comprised of task doers and makers, those who complete tasks and those who pay for them to be completed (respecitvely). Additional features include a reputation system, profile management, referral programs and LAT transfer system. LAT is an ERC20 token that acts as the main form of payment on the platform “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlatON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlatON using one of the exchanges listed above.

