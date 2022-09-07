Pirate Chain Price Hits $0.42 on Exchanges (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 7th. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $81.70 million and approximately $97,773.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pirate Chain has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00002228 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.56 or 0.00309516 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00121015 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00077503 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003252 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000200 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000045 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

ARRR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 193,833,413 coins. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

