Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Shares Gap Up to $22.10

Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.10, but opened at $22.91. Pinterest shares last traded at $23.26, with a volume of 239,082 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PINS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities set a $22.00 price target on Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Pinterest from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.08.

Pinterest Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.71 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.06). Pinterest had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $111,005.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 496,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,597,575.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Pinterest news, Director Evan Sharp sold 422,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $7,400,430.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $111,005.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 496,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,597,575.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 547,884 shares of company stock valued at $10,308,331. 7.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pinterest

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth about $24,395,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,517 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 440,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,034,000 after acquiring an additional 15,111 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pinterest by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 57,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares during the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

See Also

