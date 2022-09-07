PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:PCK)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Saturday, September 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Price Performance

NYSE:PCK opened at $6.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.31. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $6.37 and a 1-year high of $9.88.

Get PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCK. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter worth approximately $353,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 23.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,494 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 47,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,362,000.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.