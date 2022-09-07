PhoenixDAO Trading Down 5.9% This Week (PHNX)

PhoenixDAO (PHNX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One PhoenixDAO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PhoenixDAO has a market capitalization of $374,724.54 and $61,491.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PhoenixDAO has traded down 5.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PhoenixDAO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005321 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18,790.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005441 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004322 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005316 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002722 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.57 or 0.00136089 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00035314 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023417 BTC.

PhoenixDAO Profile

PHNX is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,000,000 coins. PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PhoenixDAO is phoenixdao.io. PhoenixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO.

Buying and Selling PhoenixDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PhoenixDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PhoenixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PhoenixDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PhoenixDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.