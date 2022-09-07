Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.093 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This is an increase from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Shares of NASDAQ PECO traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,826. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.69. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $28.66 and a one year high of $36.35. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.32.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter worth approximately $935,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 395.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 464,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,970,000 after buying an additional 370,609 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 113.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 11,301 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 7.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter worth $99,000. 72.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PECO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.50 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.40.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

