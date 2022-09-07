Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0933 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This is a boost from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Price Performance

Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.71. The company had a trading volume of 514,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,823. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 114.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.32. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.66 and a 1-year high of $36.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on PECO. Mizuho downgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.50 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $199,000. 72.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

