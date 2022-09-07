Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by Ignite Planners LLC

Ignite Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,511,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,066,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,309 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,505,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,437,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992,512 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,085,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,884 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,137,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,224,000 after buying an additional 1,212,015 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 8,285,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,122,000 after buying an additional 1,076,634 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PM. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.13.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PM traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.55. 27,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,008,181. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.64 and a twelve month high of $112.48. The company has a market cap of $146.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.91%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

