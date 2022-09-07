Peter Martin Blecher Sells 23,500 Shares of Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSE:MBX) Stock

Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSE:MBX – Get Rating) Director Peter Martin Blecher sold 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.52, for a total transaction of C$12,149.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,747,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$903,560.90.

Microbix Biosystems Stock Up 2.0 %

TSE:MBX traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$0.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,938. The company has a market cap of C$70.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00. Microbix Biosystems Inc. has a one year low of C$0.41 and a one year high of C$0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.50 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60, a current ratio of 7.84 and a quick ratio of 5.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microbix Biosystems in a report on Monday, June 6th.

About Microbix Biosystems

Microbix Biosystems Inc, a life science company, develops and commercializes proprietary biological and technological solutions for human health and wellbeing in North America, Europe, and internationally. It manufactures a range of critical biological materials for the diagnostics industry, notably antigens for immunoassays and its laboratory quality assessment and proficiency (QAPs) that support clinical lab proficiency testing, assay development and validation, or clinical lab workflows.

