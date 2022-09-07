Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.25-$2.35 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.49 billion-$4.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.49 billion.

Perrigo Stock Up 3.3 %

Perrigo stock opened at $37.95 on Wednesday. Perrigo has a 1-year low of $31.32 and a 1-year high of $50.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.21 and a beta of 0.92.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Perrigo will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently -148.57%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Perrigo from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional Trading of Perrigo

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRGO. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Perrigo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $580,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Perrigo by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 3,845 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Perrigo in the 2nd quarter worth $517,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 30.0% in the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 243.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 9,001 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

