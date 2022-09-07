Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.41-$1.48 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.38. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Perdoceo Education also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.28-$0.30 EPS.

PRDO traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,995. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.42. The firm has a market cap of $761.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.14. Perdoceo Education has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $13.89.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $167.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.08 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Perdoceo Education will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PRDO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Perdoceo Education from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. TheStreet raised Perdoceo Education from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 7,866 shares in the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

