PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Bruderman Asset Management LLC

Bruderman Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,038 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 1.4% of Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 12.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 60,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,046,000 after buying an additional 6,746 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 413.9% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 54,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,198,000 after purchasing an additional 44,259 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 114,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

PepsiCo Price Performance

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $2.14 on Wednesday, reaching $171.65. 117,895 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,599,780. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $236.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.48 and a 12 month high of $181.07.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.28%.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.