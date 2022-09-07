Peoples Trust Company of St. Albans (PPAL) to Issue Dividend of $0.24 on October 3rd

Peoples Trust Company of St. Albans (OTC:PPAL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 16th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.2375 per share on Monday, October 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th.

Peoples Trust Company of St. Albans Stock Performance

PPAL stock remained flat at $55.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Peoples Trust Company of St. Albans has a 52-week low of $55.00 and a 52-week high of $96.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.49.

Peoples Trust Company of St. Albans Company Profile

Peoples Trust Company of St. Albans provides various financial services to individuals, municipalities, commercial, and non-profit customers in northwestern Vermont, the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

