Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $2.17 on Wednesday, reaching $198.08. 127,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,543,452. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $181.67 and a 12 month high of $244.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $200.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.18.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

