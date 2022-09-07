Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Lowers Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. decreased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthstar Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 105.2% during the first quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 9,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,641 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 39.7% in the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 15.3% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 125,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,446,000 after acquiring an additional 16,680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chevron Stock Down 2.2 %

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $213.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.15.

CVX traded down $3.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $153.64. 189,222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,739,230. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.31 and a fifty-two week high of $182.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $301.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.57.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.89%.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.