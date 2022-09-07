Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Increases Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 68.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,887 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,397 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for about 0.9% of Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $7,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of META. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth $31,000. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.87. 315,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,396,984. The stock has a market cap of $426.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.25 and a 12-month high of $383.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.10.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total value of $254,799.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,123.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total value of $254,799.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,053 shares in the company, valued at $368,123.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.89, for a total value of $56,734.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,170,987.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,934 shares of company stock worth $8,521,656 over the last 90 days. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Atlantic Securities set a $215.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.78.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

