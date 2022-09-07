Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Cuts Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $1,687,000. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $59.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

PFE stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $45.87. 632,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,151,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.56. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $40.94 and a one year high of $61.71. The company has a market cap of $257.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

