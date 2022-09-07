Paycore Minerals (CVE:CORE) Trading Up 33.7%

Paycore Minerals Inc. (CVE:CORE – Get Rating)’s share price rose 33.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.44 and last traded at C$1.35. Approximately 134,400 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 774% from the average daily volume of 15,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.01.

Paycore Minerals Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$36.38 million and a P/E ratio of -0.26.

Paycore Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paycore Minerals Inc operates as a junior exploration company. The company explores for gold, lead, silver, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the FAD property located on the Eureka-Battle Mountain trend in Nevada, the United States. The company is based in Thunder Bay, Canada.

